Even Adele didn’t think she should have beaten Beyoncé at the Grammys

Adele won Album of the Year and Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys and even she thought she robbed Beyoncé. Which, SHE TOTALLY DID.

Yes, once again, the Grammys decided that a boring album by a white person was more worthy than an epoch-shifting album by Beyoncé. The injustice was so glaringly obvious that Adele Kanye’d herself and directly told Beyoncé that she should be up there. Yes, things got a little queasy when she started saying that her “black friends” were empowered by Bey, but it’s better than nothing.

Hey, Grammys: maybe instead of perpetually setting up queasy moments where white artists apologize for being elevated undeservedly over artists of color, you can, y’know, cut out the middleman? Give Beyoncé her damn award already!!!