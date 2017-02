White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a hard time pronouncing simple words, making truthful statements, and not sounding like he is on the verge of scream-crying at all times.

But he seemed to do a great job over the weekend rolling lint off the jacket of Stephen Miller, President Trump’s senior adviser and favored good boy.

Here's Sean Spicer lint-rolling Stephen Miller's jacket this morning (via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/G5VdxrEeKw — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 12, 2017

Congratulations to them both.