Kellyanne Conway’s spin on the Trump administration’s handling of Michael Flynn is really something

The Justice Department warned the White House in January that retired Gen. Michael Flynn misled the Trump administration about his communications with Russia over sanctions imposed by former President Obama, according to the accounts of multiple White House officials. People inside Trump’s White House have confirmed as much. That’s not being disputed.

But it wasn’t until Monday night–almost month into his tenure–that Flynn tendered his resignation as national security adviser.

This leaves a strange timeline in place. Last month, the Justice Department informed Trump’s White House that Flynn misled the vice president and others about his communications with Russia. Mike Pence then apparently took what Flynn told him, which was not true, and spread that information on cable news. (“They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia,” Pence said on CBS in mid-January.) But yesterday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted the retired general had the president’s “full confidence.”

A few hours later, Flynn resigned and Conway was on “TODAY” on Tuesday morning doing what she does best.

You can watch her do that, against the surprisingly tough questioning of Matt Lauer, here:

“That makes no sense.” @MLauer to @KellyannePolls while discussing Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pic.twitter.com/94SaFlQJxo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017

Lauer’s response to Conway: “That makes no sense.”