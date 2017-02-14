Colleges around the country are getting flooded with these insanely racist flyers

A number of colleges across the United States have seen Islamophobic and white supremacist flyers posted across their campuses.

A picture of racist posters hung at Rutgers University in New Jersey were shared on Twitter by Muslimgirl.com writer Azmia, who explained that they’d been sent to her by a colleague.

🛑 ALERT. RT this thread! This is IMPORTANT. This was spotted at @RutgersU today. A photo was sent to one of my @muslimgirl teammates. pic.twitter.com/K95kXcbRM7 — azmiaAKAmia (@azmiaAKAmia) February 14, 2017

According to Azmia, the flyer was posted outside the building where the school’s Muslim student group usually meets.

Similar posters were found in least three places on the University of Texas-Austin campus, the Austin American-Statesman reported on Monday. In a statement, the school’s director of media relations described the flyers as “containing political messages aimed at immigrants, minorities and Muslims.”

I reported this to the Dean of students at 8.30am today @kevinhelgren pic.twitter.com/PNA9YZvWPE — Kristie (@thehistoriann) February 13, 2017

“The university vigorously supports free speech, but posting signs of any nature on the outside of university buildings is not allowed under campus rules,” the statement continued, adding later that “any person coming onto campus damaging or defacing university property is subject to criminal prosecution.”

A Twitter account purporting to belong to the Texas chapter of American Vanguard, a white supremacist group, claimed credit for the Austin flyers.

The group are also believed to be behind similar messages posted at other Univerisity of Texas schools in several weeks ago.

@annaleemurphy did you see this? a professor i'm fb friends with posted this saying it was posted on campus pic.twitter.com/JcyCc96rM2 — Karen Muñoz (@karennashleyy) January 30, 2017

In November, the group also targeted University of Central Florida, where nearly thirty such posters were found in various spots across campus.

This same anti-Muslim hate group has hung up posters at my alma mater, @UCF. pic.twitter.com/dVGDtVYjwK — azmiaAKAmia (@azmiaAKAmia) February 14, 2017

On its website, American Vanguard describes itself as wanting to be “at the forefront of the reawakening of White racial consciousness.” To do this, they explain, “we must be willing to fight.”

In a statement to Mic, Council of American Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter executive director Jim Sues slammed the flyers, and praised Rutgers University for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“The hate and bigotry exhibited in this poster cannot be tolerated. All Americans must be able to practice their faith and worship as they choose without fear of harassment or intimidation,” Sues explained. “The diversity of the student body at Rutgers University has long been a source of pride and inspiration, and the university administration must not allow narrow minded bigots to tarnish its reputation and intimidate its students.”