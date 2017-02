In 2010, a more innocent time, Donald Trump really did not like leaks, calling Wikileaks “disgraceful” and suggesting the people behind it should face the death penalty:

But he liked them very much in 2016:

I hope people are looking at the disgraceful behavior of Hillary Clinton as exposed by WikiLeaks. She is unfit to run. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

Very little pick-up by the dishonest media of incredible information provided by WikiLeaks. So dishonest! Rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2016

Loved them, even:

And now, in the year of our lord 2017, he does not like them anymore:

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very un-American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

A roller coaster of emotion, truly.