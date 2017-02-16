In cities across the United States, local businesses are closing their doors as part of a nationwide “day without immigrants” strike.

The largely grassroots action comes as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency under President Donald Trump has cracked down on immigrant communities in a series of nationwide raids.

Spread primarily through social media and by word of mouth, the “day without immigrants” strike encourages participants to stay home from work, school, and to refrain from shopping in order to demonstrate the financial and civic power America’s immigrant communities have.

In Washington DC, dozens of restaurants have announced plans to close, including those owned by celebrity chef Jose Andres, who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the president after he backed out of opening a restaurant in Trump’s DC hotel following Trump’s racist comments about Mexicans in 2015.

Local cafe/bookstore mainstay Busboys and Poets will also be closed throughout the day.

As an #immigrant I am proud to stand in solidarity w/ my brothers & sisters All @busboysandpoets will b closed Thurs #ADayWithoutImmigrants — Andy Shallal (@andyshallal) February 15, 2017

It’s not just DC-area restaurants that are expecting disruption. Washington Public Schools Chief John Davis issued a statement to local principals, balancing respect for the nationwide strike with the expectation that students and staff remain in school during the day.

In Chicago, celebrity chef Rick Bayless—who focuses largely on Mexican cuisine—announced similar plans to close his various properties in solidarity with the immigrants striking today.

Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco & Fonda Frontera — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) February 16, 2017

In the Twin Cities, more than three dozen local restaurants have pledged to lock up for the day, while in Austin, Texas, at least fifteen restaurants have notified customers that they will be closed.

“I first learned sushi from the Mexican immigrant community here in Austin,” one local restauranteur explained to Austin’s KUT public radio station. “Without them I wouldn’t be a sushi chef of the caliber that I am today.

Community organizers in Philadelphia told local media they expect hundreds of participants in Thursday’s strike, with a number of local businesses posting signs to notify customers that they’ll be closed for the day.

El Azteca on Chestnut posted sign saying they are closing doors today in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/wmBypTaMqX — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) February 16, 2017

Sign posted on door at Zavino at 13th and Sansom. Restaurant will be closed today for 'Day without Immigrants'. pic.twitter.com/VpuPQIXpRW — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) February 16, 2017

Over 70 Latinx-owned businesses have reportedly planned to close in Des Moines, IA, on Thursday, with many of their proprietors planning to march rally at the state capital, instead. According to the Des Moines Register, participants have been asked to bring only American flags.

A large march is also planned for Washington D.C., where immigrants and their allies are expected to converge outside the White House around noon, EST.

Thursday’s Day Without Immigrants comes one day before a planned general nationwide strike.