Today, President Donald Trump held a press conference. It was ostensibly called to announce Alexander Acosta as his new Labor Secretary nominee. That took about three minutes. What followed was an hour and 15 minute-long screed from Donald Trump about the media, fake news, and how he definitely won the election.

But it was about so, so much more than that! Here’s just a small sampling from what might’ve been the most unhinged Trump press conference yet.

Trump on black people

April Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks who has covered the White House for two decades, asked the president if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his promise to fix “the inner cities.”

“Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?” Trump asked. (Because Ryan, who is black, should definitely facilitate a meeting between the president and black members of Congress.) “Let’s go set up a meeting. I think it’s great, the Congressional Black Caucus.”

April Ryan was asking a simple question. *trump is completely and utterly abhorrent.#TrumpPressConferencepic.twitter.com/Lrw8e01R4x — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 16, 2017

Trump on drugs

“We’re becoming a drug-infested nation,” Trump said. “Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars.”

Not knowing how much drugs cost is the new not knowing how much a gallon of milk costs, apparently.

President Trump says the U.S. is becoming drug-infested, and drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars https://t.co/Lm9XXJu7oX pic.twitter.com/gmwKFrl9zk — Bloomberg (@business) February 16, 2017

Trump on a possible nuclear holocaust

“I’ve been briefed, and I can tell you one about a briefing…nuclear holocaust would be like no other,” Trump said.

“Nuclear holocaust would be no like no other. They’re a very powerful nuclear country and so are we.” pic.twitter.com/XKPw3jQu09 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 16, 2017

Ha ha ha our president just said “nuclear holocaust” out loud. Don’t panic! Or wait, actually maybe do.

Trump on racism

Coming off a truly stunning response yesterday to a question about surging levels of anti-Semitism and racism in the country, Trump tried again today.

“Number one, I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life,” he told the press corps. “Number two, racism. The least racist person. In fact we did very well relative to other people running as a Republican…[shushing reporter] quiet. Quiet. Quiet!”

Trump: “Number one, I am the least anti-semitic person you’ve ever seen in your entire life. Number two, racism, the least racist person” pic.twitter.com/UIvDRHZvjB — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 16, 2017

Trump on his wife

“The things they say…I’ve known her for a long time,” he said.

“She was always the highest quality that you’ll ever find,” Trump said, still speaking about his wife, a human woman.

Pres. Trump on Melania: “She’s gonna be a fantastic First Lady. She’s going to be a tremendous representative of women and of the people.” pic.twitter.com/BUo3EiBJ71 — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017

Trump on being president

“To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess, at home and abroad, a mess,” a low-energy Trump said.

Pres. Trump: “To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess, at home and abroad, a mess. Jobs are pouring out of the country.” pic.twitter.com/Hh1YvKFmc2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017

But the ex-reality TV star made an effort to fake it until you make it later in the presser, telling reporters: “I’m actually having a very good time.”

Whatever you say, Donald.