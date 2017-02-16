In cities across the United States, immigrants and their allies have taken to the streets in massive shows of solidarity as part of the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” strike.

The marches are, perhaps, the most visible portion of a day which has seen hundreds of restaurants and storefronts close as immigrants—particularly those from Latinx communities—highlight their vital role in society and protest the Trump administration.

In Washington, DC, hundreds of people marched through downtown toward the White House, protesting Trump’s crackdown on immigrant communities. Fusion’s Armando Gallardo captured the scene.

Armando Gallardo

#DayWithoutImmigrants DC Protest. Irving Street, NW. There were a lot of cheers & support from apartment dwellers throughout the march. pic.twitter.com/OXkARHDctH — Andy DelGiudice (@DGDCphotos) February 16, 2017

In Charlotte, NC, where hundreds of businesses closed for the day’s strike, a crowd of at least 1,000 people chanted “yes we can” and “united we stand,” in both English and Spanish.

“We are trying to make a statement that immigrants matter in Charlotte,” march organizer Stephania Arteaga told the Charlotte Observer.

A very peaceful Immigrant March in Uptown Charlotte. #ADayWithoutImmigrants pic.twitter.com/s9giqo1FD1 — Kecia Balose (@keciabtweeting) February 16, 2017

In Chicago, thousands rallied in Union Park before heading downtown, carrying banners and chanting in unison.

In Detroit, hundreds of people marched along Vernor Highway waving American flags and carrying signs reading “stop separating families.”

I'm in Southwest Detroit at the "a day without immigrants" march pic.twitter.com/pd0SBLGq5O — Nicquel Terry (@NicquelTerry) February 16, 2017

Hundreds of people march along W. Vernon Hwy. in Detroit after “A Day Without Immigrants” rally in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/FLmEOa4twT — Ryan Garza (@ryangarzafreep) February 16, 2017

Protesters in Boston unfurled a massive “Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes” (“A Day Without Immigrants”) banner over Massachusetts Route 1A.

"Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes" banner over Rt. 1A in East Boston. @nbcboston pic.twitter.com/mVZroZ3eVP — Natasha Verma (@NVermaNBCBoston) January 26, 2017

The marches, and the broader national strike with which they coincided, were largely the result of grassroots, word of mouth organizing, and come one week after a massive rally in downtown Milwaukee against President Trump’s executive actions targeting immigrant communities.