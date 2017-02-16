ThankYouMattDamon is the best response to the white savior nonsense of ‘The Great Wall’

As you may know, Matt Damon is starring in a movie called The Great Wall, in which he plays a European mercenary in medieval China who saves the country from giant monsters. (It’s not a documentary.)

Naturally, the film, which opens in America on Friday, has come under attack by those who are, you know, tired of the same old white savior narrative that we’re used to seeing all the time, but don’t worry! Matt Damon, who is always up for a thoughtful discussion on the racial implications of media and diversity, has very thoughtfully responded to the criticism by basically saying “Nuh uh!!” a bunch of times.

Well, just in case you think Matt Damon has not been recognized enough for all that he has done for the Chinese and broader East Asian community, (much like that other unsung hero, Scarlett Johansson) there is still hope. With the movie about to hit theaters, denizens of Twitter have been taking the opportunity to thank Matt Damon for all the impact he has had on Asian culture with the hashtag #ThankYouMattDamon (just don’t get it confused with all the white people who are out there unironically thanking the actor for Good Will Hunting and shit).

Matt Damon taught me how to use chopsticks. #thankyoumattdamon — Jenny Yang 👲👲👲 (@jennyyangtv) February 16, 2017

Forget Mulan, Matt Damon is the only one who could save China #thankyoumattdamon — Lily Luo (@LilyLuo930) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon immigrated to a country where he didn't know anyone or speak the language so I could have a better life #thankyoumattdamon — Teresa Wang (@tewang32) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon warned me before eating the xiao long bao that was too hot #thankyoumattdamon — Christopher Huang (@chr1shuang) February 16, 2017

I never knew that spam and kimichi was so delicious in fried rice until Matt told me about it. #ThankYouMattDamon — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) February 16, 2017

#ThankYouMattDamon for teaching me how to bring honor to my family. — swarner (@swarnerjazzz) February 16, 2017

#ThankYouMattDamon for telling me how to write "WHITE SAVIOR" in Chinese for my new Chinese tattoo. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon hates it when you're all like "no, but where is your FAMILY from?" #thankyoumattdamon — Miya Hirabayashi (@heytheremiya) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon fought over the check with my ancestors to pay for dinner #ThankYouMattDamon — YK Hong (@ykhong) February 16, 2017

Even though his parents wanted him to be a nurse or an engineer, Matt Damon pursed his dream & became a successful actor. #ThankYouMattDamon — Joel Quizon (@joelquiz) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon taught me that eggs go really well with chapagetti #thankyoumattdamon — Jarvis J Kim (@jarvisjkim) February 16, 2017

#ThankYouMattDamon for helping me get both my math and verbal score up on the SATs. My mom thanks you too! #TheGreatWall — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 16, 2017

I <3 that Matt Damon had dual roles in Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, finally progressing Asian identitiesinfilm#thankyoumattdamon — Paul Lao (@PaulLaojokes) February 16, 2017

Matt Damon takes off his shoes — and puts on slippers — when he enters Your house. #ThankYouMattDamon — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) February 16, 2017

Wow. Let’s give him a standing ovation.