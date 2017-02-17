Jared Kushner complained to CNN about Ana Navarro. She had a scorching response.

President Trump can take a breather, now that one of his fiercest critics has settled on a different member of Donald’s brood to go after.

Ana Navarro, conservative pundit and frequent Trump detractor, blasted Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner as “baby boy” after he reportedly singled her out during conversations with a Time Warner executive, in which he complained about her appearances on CNN.

Really, Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law's skin? Oh, baby boy, I'm so sorry. https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017

Little boy Kushner, tough guy who's supposed to achieve Middle East peace, is complaining about me to CNN. Boo-hoo! https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017

Navarro, a former Jeb Bush staffer, has shown no compunction when it comes to calling out the worst of President Trump’s racist rhetoric and xenophobic policies. Her comments came the same day as Trump’s most recent, and mostly unhinged, press conference, wherein he (among other things) denounced CNN as “very fake news.”

Kushner has yet to publicly respond to Navarro’s tweets.