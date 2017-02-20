See images of thousands across the country who brought new meaning to President’s Day
George Washington, who once said, “Perseverance and spirit have done wonders in all ages,” would be thoroughly pleased that a holiday honoring him and other presidents has today become charged with political activism and outrage.
Donald Trump is winning at one thing: No other president in recent memory has been so widely criticized so early in his term on such a usually banal holiday.
Thousands of protesters rallied across the nation Monday in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, and many others. Protesters even flocked to Parliament in London, where members there debated whether or not to approve a scheduled Trump visit to that allied country.
Here are some of the many images shared on social media of this historic holiday:
Tweet from @IzJustMyOpinion
Tweet from @AmaniWasabi
In Los Angeles:
Tweet from @AndrewRomano
Tweet from @AndrewRomano
Salt Lake City:
Tweet from @KSLcom
Chicago:
Tweet from @martycanniff
Tweet from @aaroncynic
Tweet from @aaroncynic
Tweet from @aaroncynic
A puppet show in New York City:
Tweet from @justinhendrix
Tweet from @katieisms
Introverts are speaking out.
Tweet from @justinhendrix
Tweet from @justinhendrix
Tweet from @katieisms
And some music…
Tweet from @katieisms
But not at Trump Tower:
Tweet from @RonAllenNBC
In London, a lively group gathered outside of Parliament:
Tweet from @IraQueer
Tweet from @LilyWMassoud
Tweet from @realDonaldTrump