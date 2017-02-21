The Trump administration is caught up in a controversy about Jewish victims of hate—again

Ivanka Trump, who holds no official post in her father’s administration, was the lone Trump World voice mentioning Jews (albeit obliquely) in remarks condemning threats on Jewish community centers across the country over the weekend.

On Monday evening, Trump tweeted:

America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers. #JCC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 20, 2017

The hashtag stands for Jewish community centers, which responded to 11 bomb threats on Monday, The New York Times reported, the latest in a string of such threats and a marked rise in anti-Semitic sentiments in the country. 54 centers in the U.S. and Canada have received 69 threats since January, according to David Posner, the director of strategic performance of the JCC Association of North America.

Although the White House released a statement condemning the threats, which forced evacuations at several centers, the administration again came under fire for not mentioning by name the people most affected: namely, Jews.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom. The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable,” White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement to press.