Trump used a speech at the African American History Museum to talk about…himself

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump delivered surprise remarks following a visit to the National Museum of African American History. Can you guess how it went?

Trump’s speech, which began with carefully calibrated impressions of the museum itself, then began oscillating wildly through a variety of topics, and seemed as much an attempt to blunt criticism on a number of fronts as it did a sincere reaction to the experience of touring the site.

He spent a sizable portion of his time praising his Housing and Urban Development secretary pick Ben Carson—the only black nominee for Trump’s cabinet—as well as Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), who is black, while touting his win in Scott’s state this past November

“I like the state of South Carolina,” Trump told reporters. “I like all those states where I won by double, double, double digits. You know, those states.”

Trump’s visit to the Museum comes just days after the President insinuated that reporter April Ryan, who is black, could help set up a White House meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. Earlier in February, while marking the start of Black History Month, Trump was slammed for a strange and rambling speech in which he gave the impression of believing that 19th century African American icon Frederick Douglass was still alive.

Throughout the 2016 election, Trump repeatedly attempted to present himself to African American voters with a series of loaded pitches denigrating their communities, and ultimately asking “what the hell do you have to lose?”

As to whether Trump truly learned anything from his visit to the museum, Trump himself admitted “we did a pretty comprehensive tour, but not comprehensive enough.”

He then pledged that he’d be back.