The Anne Frank Center just called the Trump administration anti-Semitic in this stunning takedown

On the heels of yet another controversy stemming from the White House failing to name Jews as the victims of anti-Semitism, the Anne Frank Center released a scorching condemnation of “the cancer” infecting Donald Trump’s administration.

“The president’s sudden acknowledgement of anti-Semitism is a Band-Aid on the cancer of anti-Semitism that has infected his own administration,” the statement from Steven Goldstein, executive director of the the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, said. “His statement today is a pathetic asterisk of condescension after weeks in which he and his staff have committed grotesque acts and omissions reflecting anti-Semitism.”

Goldstein was referring to Trump’s remarks at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture on Tuesday morning, when the president mentioned a string of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers over the weekend for the first time.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community at community centers are horrible and are painful,” Trump said.

The statement continued: “Make no mistake: The anti-Semitism coming out of this administration is the worst we have ever seen from any administration.”

Here’s the full statement from the Anne Frank Center: