Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is having a very bad Tuesday.

First, he arrived at a scheduled town hall in Lawrenceberg, KY to a wave of boos from the several hundred protesters camped outside the event. Then, safely (or so he thought) ensconced in the comfort of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, he walked right into a buzzsaw of righteous anger from one constituent who took just 15 seconds to seemingly shake the 75-year-old to his core.

Angry constituent gives Mitch McConnell the what for pic.twitter.com/tyHseJVtqd — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 21, 2017

In a fiery screed about the loss of coal mining jobs, the unidentified woman used McConnel’s much-criticized treatment of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) against him, exclaiming loudly, “if you can answer any of that, I’ll sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren.”

The look on McConnell’s face says it all:

McConnell reportedly responded to the woman by saying “I hope you feel better now.” Great comeback!