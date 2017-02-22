President Donald Trump is expected to announce his second attempt at a Muslim travel ban sometime this week—perhaps as early as Wednesday—and for anyone hoping a revised executive order might see the administration overhaul some of the previous order’s most egregious issues…well, don’t hold your breath.

Trump’s first attempt at a Muslim ban was blocked by the courts, prompting the administration’s scramble to revise their policy. Yet in an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday night, Senior White House Policy Adviser, and dick voice-haver, Stephen Miller admitted that while the president’s revised executive order will address “a lot of very technical issues that were brought up by the court” when it struck down Trump’s first attempt, this new action will “have the same basic policy outcome.”

Stephen Miller: “These countries today pose a threat to our country moving forward and @POTUS is acting decisively to protect our country.” pic.twitter.com/jYFIPZe6xH — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 22, 2017

Despite several court orders halting the ban, Miller nevertheless insisted to MacCallum that President’s first executive order was “clearly legal and constitutional.”

Miller’s prediction for the revised ban appears to be backed by reports of an early draft of the executive order, which the Associated Press claims targets the same seven predominantly Muslim countries as the original order. Dual-U.S. citizens from those countries, as well as green card holders will reportedly be exempted from this new policy. Also expected to change is the explicit banning of Syrian refugees—one of the first policy’s most controversial features. However, as the AP noted:

Even if Syrian refugees are no longer automatically rejected under the new order, the pace of refugees entering the U.S. from all countries is likely to slow significantly. That’s because even when the courts put Trump’s original ban on hold, they left untouched Trump’s 50,000-per-year refugee cap.

In other words, Miller is correct—this new ban, if reports are accurate, would essentially be an attempt at a more legally palatable, but equally restrictive policy. Call it “Muslim Ban 2.0.”