An undocumented Mexican man committed suicide after being deported from the U.S. for a third time

Officials at the U.S.-Mexican border have confirmed the death of Guadalupe Olivas Valencia, an undocumented immigrant who leapt from a bridge connecting the two countries after being deported from the U.S. for a third time on Tuesday morning.

Valencia, 45, was found unconscious below a bridge alongside the El Chaparral border crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, the BBC reported. A U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency-issued bag containing Valencia’s possessions was discovered nearby. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the BBC, Valencia had been “shouting that he did not want to return to Mexico” before his death. He had reportedly been apprehensive about being sent to a city where “he knew nobody.” He originally hailed from the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Valencia’s death came as the Trump administration has ramped up its efforts targeting undocumented immigrants living in the United States—a continuation of the harsh immigration policies enacted by the president in January. On Tuesday, the White House implemented a series of executive orders which dramatically expanded the scope of anti-immigration actions the government can take, including targeting not only undocumented immigrants who were convicted of a crime, but anyone living without proper paperwork in the United States. The orders also call for 10,000 additional border patrol agents, and pave the way for President Trump’s proposed anti-immigration wall.

Earlier this year, a woman set for deportation back to Chile attempted suicide inside New York City’s JFK Airport. On-site police were able to revive her.