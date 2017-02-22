With just hours to go before they are reportedly due to be forcibly evacuated, some protesters outside the Standing Rock Sioux reservation began burning their camp, which has been home to thousands of people during the months-long standoff over the Dakota Access pipeline, to the ground.

Some of the protesters, who call themselves water protectors, told The Seattle Times that the fires are part of their ceremony for leaving the camp behind. Members of the tribe also prayed as snow fell on the camp.

Video from the camp showed a massive blaze underway, engulfing teepees and tents.

Dakota Access Pipeline protesters conduct ceremonial burning of camp structures ahead of deadline to vacate site. https://t.co/s7eiD7cAjN pic.twitter.com/E75aPXHmUL — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2017

The protest site in Cannon Ball, North Dakota lies in the path of the pipeline, which President Trump paved the way to move forward last month.

Local sheriff’s deputies can arrest those who refuse to leave the camp by the 2 PM deadline, but another camp has already cropped up about a mile from the Oceti Sakowin site, according to the Times.