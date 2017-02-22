Here are some great potential replacements for Jimmy Kimmel who aren’t lame white men

It’s already been 14 years since Jimmy Kimmel joined the late night talk show circuit, bringing America classics like the “Mean Tweets” bit, the “Obamacare VS Affordable Care Act” thing, and also his slightly less beloved “Kill the Chinese” skit. But apparently Kimmel may not be long for Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host recently told Variety that “it’s very possible” that he may leave the show when his contract is up in late 2019.

Now, I’m sure there are hordes of white men who are at this moment being considered for the job, but maybe, just maybe, there may be room for someone who is not a white dude to make history and become the host of a late night talk show on broadcast television.

If I may: It is outrageous that there have been no women or people of color hosting network late night television. Yes, Sam Bee is on TBS. Yes, Chelsea Handler is on Netflix. Yes Trevor Noah is on Comedy Central. Bt as far as the iconic network shows on ABC, CBS, or NBC (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden) go, it’s white guys, and it’s always, always, always been white guys. America has been long overdue for something like this, so let’s make it a little easier and provide a small list of suggestions for Jimmy’s spot.

(I understand that perhaps network television is too bland for comedic and cultural firebrands like this, but a girl can dream, can’t she!?)

Jessica Williams

I know, I know. She already *turned down* the Daily Show job, and is doing her own thing with Two Dope Queens and is working on a scripted series for Comedy Central. But wouldn’t it be amazing!?

W. Kamau Bell

The host of CNN’s Emmy-nominated documentary series United Shades of America has an uncanny ability to use satire and comedy to deal with very tense situations in order to create a platform for a poignant conversation. Also, he’s technically hosted a late night talk show before: FX’s Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, a show that was unafraid to give us conversations about race and identity in a hilarious way.

Hasan Minhaj

The Daily Show correspondent and former host of MTV’s Failosophy is hilarious, charismatic, and not afraid to call some people, aka NRA money-bloated Congress and white America, the fuck out.

Nicole Byer

As a universal favorite talking head on MTV’s Girl Code, and one of the handful of black women who has starred in her own scripted series (Loosely Exactly Nicole), the UCB regular is bold, raunchy, and endlessly charming.

Ali Wong

She’s one of the greatest comedic minds in the industry right now. The woman did a stand up special seven-and-a-half-months pregnant and it was fucking hilarious. She has already been a Halloween costume, so she is dope as they come. She’s written for Fresh off the Boat, and has appeared on Are You There Chelsea? and Inside Amy Schumer. She’s an unstoppable force and would certainly bring something completely different and refreshing to broadcast television.

Cristela Alonzo

As the first Mexican American woman to create, write, and star in her own show for ABC (Cristela), Alonzo is used to breaking down barriers. As someone who can discuss politics while keeping an eye on what the reality of that politics looks like for marginalized and lower class people, she would give us the hilarious and searing comedy we need now and will definitely need at the (hopefully) tail end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Aziz Ansari

Duh. Like, DUH.