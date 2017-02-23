The girl who sang at Trump’s inauguration calls him out for attacking her trans sister’s rights

After Donald Trump’s administration moved Wednesday night to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students, one of the performers from his inauguration is making a simple request: a meeting with her and her sister, who is transgender.

Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old America’s Got Talent alumna who sang the national anthem at last month’s inauguration, tweeted:

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

In a Wednesday morning interview on “Today” with her 18-year-old sister, Juliet, Evancho said she would use the meeting to “enlighten him on what my sister goes through every single day in school, and people just like her, what they deal with, the discrimination, it’s terrible.”

Juliet said at her high school, where the bathroom policies for trans students are unclear, “I kind of live it every day.”

“I’ve had things thrown at me. I’ve had people say pretty horrible things,” she told George Stephanopoulos. “The unsafe environment is just very unhealthy. I feel like Donald Trump needs to know that being in such an unsafe environment won’t do any good for the transgender and LGBT community but as well as everyone as a whole.”

Inauguration singer Jackie Evancho & her transgender sister have a message for Trump: "I want to enlighten him." pic.twitter.com/NpePhaeZyX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2017

Well said.

However, when asked if she would choose to perform at Trump’s inauguration again despite his anti-trans policy, Jackie replied, “most definitely,” because the performance was “not about politics.”