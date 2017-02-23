These two passengers got kicked off a United flight for making wildly racist comments

Two passengers were removed from a United flight Saturday after a man reportedly made racist comments to passengers.

According to another passenger on United Flight 1113 from Chicago to Houston who spoke to local station KHOU, the man asked a Pakistani man and woman seated ahead of him and wearing “traditional dress” an inappropriate question.

“That’s not a bomb in your bag, is it?” the man reportedly asked them.

The passenger seated behind the man was flying with her boyfriend, who is of Indian descent. She told KHOU that the man also made inappropriate comments to them, too.

“The person ahead us turned around and asked where my boyfriend was from; my boyfriend said it’s none of your business,” she told KHOU. “At that point he said all illegals and all foreigners and need to leave the country.”

She said multiple passengers spoke to the flight attendants about the man’s comments.

A video of the passengers being asked to leave the aircraft was uploaded online.

“Happy flight home,” the man said to the passenger recording the incident. “I hope you stay there.”

The female passenger with him who was also asked to leave gave the camera the middle finger.

“Goodbye racist!” the passenger recording them cheered.

“Hey, I’ll come back and you’ll be gone,” the man who made the comments responded as he and the female traveler left the plane.

Saturday’s event is just another in a long list of racist incidents happening on planes–but at least this one had a happy ending, and saw the airline kicking off the racist man instead of a victim of racism. (Last year, United booted a passenger for simply wearing a Black Panther hat and an A$AP Rocky shirt.) Users on social media praised the airline for its swift action.

Thanks @united for handling racist incident on flight to Houston by kicking off perpetrators not victims. @SouthwestAir & @Delta take note. — Amanda Baran (@abaran76) February 23, 2017

A United spokesperson confirmed to Fusion that the two passengers were removed from Saturday’s flight for “not following crew instructions and for making others feeling unsafe and uncomfortable by using inappropriate language and comments on board.” He also said that United refunded the unruly passengers’ tickets.