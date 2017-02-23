Beyoncé just broke her silence to stand up for trans students being targeted by Trump

Since the whitewashed debacle formerly known as the Grammys, Beyoncé has remained pretty silent—publicly at least. However, she broke that silence on her Facebook account today, voicing in no uncertain terms her support for the LGBTQ community—and trans youth in particular—following Donald Trump’s recent decision to gut protections for trans students.

Basically, when Queen Bey shows up, it’s to be woke AF.

“#LGBTQ students need to know we support them,” the singer’s post read, before directing readers to support “100 Days of Kindness,” an initiative by the education-focused GLSEN, that builds a virtual “wall of kindness” full of messages of support and empathy for LGBTQ students.

While the statement was welcomed warmly by GLSEN, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Beyoncé would use her platform in this way. This isn’t the first time the megastar has highlighted LGBTQ rights and trans rights specifically. During her NC stop on last year’s “Formation” tour, Beyoncé addressed the HB 2 bathroom bill controversy.

“It is important for us to bring attention to those who are committed to being good and carrying on the message of equality in this core of controversy,” she wrote on her website, before shouting out Equality NC, whom she cited as “among the many organizations doing the good work to get this bill overturned.”

Then, as she did today, Beyoncé highlighted an org that was doing the work to help protect trans people at a time when anxieties are running high. Because if you’re going to speak about it, you better Bey about it.