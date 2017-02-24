sad!

Nobody in America likes Donald Trump—except one very predictable group

It’s been just over a month since President Donald Trump took office and he’s already the most unpopular president in modern history, with a majority of Americans disapproving of the way he’s handling the job. But things get very interesting when you measure Trump’s popularity along racial and gender lines.

A new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll, published Friday, found that 54% of Americans disapprove of Trump.

But the poll also found that a slim majority of white people—you know, the ones who brought us the Trump presidency in the first place—still love the guy:

Overall, whites are the racial group most approving of the way the president is handling his job so far. A majority, 51%, approve and 48% disapprove. African-Americans (76% disapprove to 21 percent approve), Hispanics (67% disapprove to 31%) and Asian-Americans (66% disapprove to 31% approve) overwhelmingly disapprove of the way he’s handling the job.

What’s keeping white people in the Trump camp? One group: white men. Indeed, when you sort the polling results by race and gender, white guys are the only group where a majority still approve of the president.

White women, most of whom cast ballots for Trump on Election Day, were the group with the second-highest approval for him, though they still disapproved of him overall.

The only particularly surprising finding from the latest NBC News/SurveyMonkey polling was that Trump enjoys healthy support among Latinx men, with 42% saying they back his job performance.

On the flip side, black women disapprove most strongly of Trump, with a stunning 81% saying they disapprove of him.

