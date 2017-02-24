Billy Bush’s career was allegedly destroyed by his own co-workers and I love it

Remember Billy Bush? You know, history’s greatest monster? The idiot whose cheerful appearance alongside Donald Trump in one of the most horrifying videos of all time turned him into a symbol of bro-y evil and torched his career at the Today show?

Well, for months now, people have been wondering how the Access Hollywood tape of Bush and Trump, which a lot of people thought would kill Trump’s chances of becoming president, but then it didn’t, because the world is terrible, got out there in the first place.

Now, Page Six is reporting that it was all an inside job. According to a bunch of anonymous sources—who I am choosing to fully believe right now—someone at the Today show leaked the video, and part of their motivation was to get Billy Bush the hell out of there. Everyone at the show suuuuuper-hated Billy, so why not kill two very gross birds with one stone?

From Page Six:

“The leaked tape served a dual purpose: It helped get Bush out of the way — Matt Lauer didn’t like him and felt he was a liability — and NBC thought it would derail Trump,” says the source. “But all it did was crush Billy, and, ironically, his own network was behind it.”

NBC gave the gossip column a lot of denials about how false this was, but whatever. “Billy Bush gets taken down by vengeful Today show colleagues” is a waaaay better story.

And what’s Billy Bush up to these days, you ask? Well here he is dabbing with his eyes closed earlier in the week.

#prudential #howbowdah #eataly fun day in the great city of #Boston A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Yep, a real tragedy that we don’t have to deal with this guy anymore.