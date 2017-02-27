This week, Canadians will be welcoming Donald Trump’s sons to their country with a Resist 4 Peace March and a “Welcome Party.” Meanwhile, supporters of our 45th president in over 20 states are planning to March 4 Trump.

In other words, expect fireworks in two countries over the next seven days.

At Fusion, we’ve decided to highlight some of the countless protests taking place around the U.S. every week, so that you can inform yourself about what’s going on in your area.

Here are just some of the actions taking place this week. All times listed are local.

February 27

2017 LGBTQ Lobby Day: Denver, CO

Central Presbyterian Church

8 AM

LGBTQ protections and rights are under attack in America. Advocacy organization One Colorado is organizing a lobby day to ask local legislators to ban conversion therapy for children and to support a bill that could make it easier for transgender Colorado residents to update the gender marker on their birth certificates.

Lead the Resistance: Minneapolis, MN

Peavy Plaza

5 PM

“As Trump attacks sanctuary cities, Muslims, refugees, immigrants, and our already overpoliced communities, state legislators are rushing to take away cities’ power to pass our own laws to become sanctuary cities or raise the minimum wage,” organizers write on the event’s Facebook page. So far, over 1,300 people have RSVPd for the march, where participants will advocate for sanctuary protections, a $15 minimum wage, and an end to ICE raids, among other things.

February 28

Day of Action for Immigrant and Refugee Rights: Austin, TX

March begins at Austin City Hall

9:30 AM

Organizers at Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance call Texas “ground zero for anti-immigrant, xenophobic rhetoric that is evident in the 2017 legislative priorities of State leaders.” To push back, they are holding a day of immigrant and refugee rights, including a march to the state Capitol, a rally, and visits to legislators’ offices.

Latinx Rally: Portland, OR

Terry Schrunk Plaza

5 PM

At the Latinx Rally, organizers Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio.org plan to announce their demands for immigrant justice at the city, state, and federal levels, including protecting DACA, stopping deportations, and welcoming refugees.

March 2

March to Ban Fracking Now: Annapolis, MD

Asbury United Methodist Church

1 PM

Buses from around Maryland will convene on Annapolis to march and rally, demanding an end to fracking.

Don't Frack Maryland out in force before the House of Delegates hearing on the fracking ban legislation #dontfrackmd pic.twitter.com/oexmqTi1va — Maryland Sierra Club (@sierraclubmd) February 22, 2017

March 4

March 4 Standing Rock: New York, NY

March begins at New York Public Library

1 PM

Over 2,000 people have already RSVP’d to the rally and march, which will start at the New York Public Library and go to Trump Tower. “Six days before the national Rise with Standing Rock mobilization in Washington D.C., march on Trump Tower to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline and its threat to the Standing Rock Sioux, their sacred lands and clean water,” organizers wrote.

#BlackLivesMatter March for Freedom: Seattle, WA

Seattle Central College

6 PM

Remember Amir Talai’s controversial Women’s March sign, which asked “I’ll see you nice white ladies at the next #blacklivesmatter march right?” Here’s a chance to see if he was right. Over 3,700 people have already RSVP’d to the march in Seattle. “People of color and Black people have been oppressed and suppressed by white privilege and white supremacy,” organizers write on the Facebook event. “We have nothing to lose but our chains of oppression from last 300 years.”

March 5

International Women’s Day March 2017: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Hall

12 PM

International Women’s Day is actually on March 8, but that’s not stopping organizers from transnational feminist organization AF3IRM‘s Los Angeles chapter from getting a huge group together to march onto city hall. Over 4,900 have already RSVPd to the march, which will be led by women of color.

Selma Solidarity March: Flint, MI

March begins at the Flat lot on 5th and Saginaw



3 PM

In honor of the 52nd anniversary of the march from Selma, Sisters in Synergy and the Women’s March on Washington—Michigan is hosting a solidarity march in Flint. Organizers say they hope the event brings attention to the historic anniversary, as well as the ongoing injustices in Flint. Little Miss Flint will speak at the event and proceeds will go towards starting a Flint Water Bill Fund.