Jack Mirkinson is an editor at Fusion. Follow him on Twitter at @jackmirkinson.
And now, a tale of two tweets.
Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump They did. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/xqt29RJPEr
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 25, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump They did. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/xqt29RJPEr
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 25, 2017
Hiyooooooooooooo! Bernie’s here all week, folks.
Tags