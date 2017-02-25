The Supreme Court just shut these transphobic bigots down over the Gavin Grimm case

Gavin Grimm is a 17-year-old transgender boy who has gone all the way to the Supreme Court to secure his right to use the bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.

The Liberty Counsel is one of several conservative groups that insisted on referring to Grimm as a girl in legal briefs that they filed to the Court.

“Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old high school senior, is a biological girl who now says she subjectively ‘identifies’ as a ‘boy,'” Liberty Counsel sneered in an October press release.

On Friday, the Supreme Court politely informed the Liberty Counsel that it was misgendering Gavin Grimm, and ordered it to correct itself.

The Supreme Court called @libertycounsel out for referring to Gavin Grimm with the wrong pronoun pic.twitter.com/W4sEfosyPz — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 25, 2017

It’s unclear how the Court will rule, but at least it’s holding firm on this important principle.