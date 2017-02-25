The children of one of Trump’s deportation victims will face him at a huge speech next week

Earlier this month, Guadalupe García de Rayos, an undocumented Arizona mother of two who had lived in the United States for 21 years, was deported by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. Her removal shocked people across the country. Now, her children are set to face Donald Trump at his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

Jaqueline and Angel Garcia de Rayos will be attending the address—which, though not technically a State of the Union, serves the same function—as guests of two Arizona congressmen, Raúl Grijalva and Ruben Gallego. In a joint statement, the congressmen explained why they were inviting the children.

“[Jaqueline] and her brother have shown tremendous courage in speaking out against Trump’s abhorrent immigration policies, which recent DHS memos have made clear are nothing short of mass deportation,” Grijalva wrote.

“Congressman Grijalva and I invited Angel and his sister Jaqueline to the address because we believe it is important for Donald Trump to face the people who have been victimized by his disastrous policies,” Gallego added.

Speaking shortly after her mother’s deportation, Jaqueline expressed her pain about the situation to a listening crowd of reporters.

“No one should go through their mother’s clothes and think oh, is she going to need this or that,” she said. “No one, no one, should go to through the pain of packing [their mother’s] suitcase.”

But she vowed to resist.

“I’m here and I’m going to keep on fighting for my mom and other families that are going through the same thing,” she said.

