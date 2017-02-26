Viola Davis just gave one of the most incredible Oscars speeches you will ever see

Damn damn damn. Viola Davis is sweeping it up this awards season. She took home the Golden Globe, she took home the SAG Award, and now, after being nominated twice before, Viola Davis has finally won her Oscar for Fences, becoming the first black woman to win the triple crown (Emmy, Tony, Oscar). And my GODDESS was her speech brilliant:

“There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place, and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola,’ and I say, ‘Exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of people who dreamed big and never saw these dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.” I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”

.@violadavis gives tearful acceptance speech thanking her family: "I'm so glad that you are the foundation of my life." #Oscars

Throughout the season, Davis has brought attention to the need to highlight the stories of marginalized people, reminding us again and again that stories like that of Fences’ Rose deserve to be told. Another spectacular win on Oscars night. Now let us commence work on Ms. Davis’ Grammy-winning audiobook/comedy album so that she can get that EGOT.