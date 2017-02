Esta exhibición de arte fue creada por inmigrantes indocumentados

Co-curators Alessandro Negrete and Yosimar Reyes organized an art show in Los Angeles for and by undocumented people. Everyone involved in the show—from the curators to the artists and performers, to the DJ and even the food vendor in the gallery—was undocumented. Negrete says he wanted to organize the show because he was tired of seeing the portrayal of undocumented people being "robbed of our agency so often.” The crowd erupted in laughter when Reyes jokingly told the audience they “ain’t gotta cry on camera anymore. You only cry on camera if they pay you.”

A post shared by Jorge Rivas (@thisisjorge) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:00am PST