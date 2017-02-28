Trump is spinning a wild new conspiracy theory about President Obama

In an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he believes President Obama “is behind” the dozens of massive protests against his administration and huge turnout at GOP town halls around the country.

Trump also blamed Obama’s “people” for some of the “really very serious leaks” coming from his own administration.

Asked if he believes Obama is “behind” the widespread opposition, Trump replied: “I think he is behind it. I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is.”

When a “Fox and Friends” host jumped in to point out that George H.W. Bush “never” attacked Bill Clinton–and also suggested Obama is breaking the “president’s code”–Trump said you never know “what’s exactly happening behind the scenes” before ripping into Obama again.

“I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump continued. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group.”

The president didn’t explain just how Obama’s “people” are goading his own aides into relentlessly leaking to the media.

You can watch a clip of that interview here: