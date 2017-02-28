As President Donald Trump prepares for his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening, at least one Democratic lawmaker will be conspicuously absent from the House chamber: California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Speaking with ABC News, Waters explained, “The president is not going to say what I want him to say. He’s going to take credit for everything.”

The congresswoman reportedly made a similar statement during a caucus meeting Tuesday morning, in which she urged her fellow Democrats to join her boycott.

.@MaxineWaters is skipping Trump's speech to Congress. Told caucus this morning that anyone who can't sit still shouldn't go, per sources. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) February 28, 2017

Waters has become one of the Trump administration’s fiercest critics, telling MSNBC anchor Tamron Hall that she would be skipping the president’s inauguration because, “I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him and I don’t want to be involved with him.”

Waters was among a group of nearly one-third of House Democrats who didn’t attend Trump’s inaugural address.

While other congressional Democrats plan to protest Trump’s Tuesday night address in a variety of ways, Waters is reportedly the first lawmaker to announce she will be skipping the speech entirely.