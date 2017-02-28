This video of Rihanna becoming Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year is your joyful thing of the day

Today, Rihanna made her way up to Cambridge, Massachusetts to accept the prestigious Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award because Goddess is great and there is nothing this woman can’t do.

“I made it to Harvard!” she crowed upon accepting the award.

The ceremony streamed live on YouTube.

Let’s talk about two things.

First of all, the look:

Second, this:

In a press release last week, the foundation cited just a few of Rihanna’s philanthropic contributions:

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.” “In 2012, she founded the nonprofit the Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program [named for her grandparents] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, which provides children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls, and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today. ”

But programs from today’s ceremony go more in depth, addressing her activism through fashion, her Believe Foundation, her work for UNICEF, her visits with children in Malawi, and her work combatting HIV/AIDS:

Previous recipients of the award include Aung San Suu Kyi, Malala Yousfzai, Dolores Huerta, James Earl Jones, Desmond Tutu, and Martin Luther King. Rihanna is the first black woman artist to receive the honor.