Ivanka Trump helped draft her dad’s clean water promise while he gutted clean water protections

A few hours before giving a very racist speech in a very polite voice, President Trump signed an executive order rolling back clean water regulations. The order itself isn’t binding, but it’s a signal that his administration is kicking off the lengthy process, led by Scott Pruitt at the Environmental Protection Agency, of undoing major environmental protections.

The move came just a couple of weeks after the president signed a bill repealing a rule that restricted coal companies from dumping waste in streams and waterways. Both of these actions have been condemned by environmental groups as handouts to corporate polluters at the expense of protecting access to clean water for millions of Americans.

But on Tuesday night, toward the end of his address to Congress, Trump took a rosier view of his administration’s stance on the environment:

My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make childcare accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents that they have paid family leave, to invest in women’s health, and to promote clean air and clean water, and to rebuild our military and our infrastructure.

That paragraph was something of a departure from the rest of the speech, most of which was spent making false claims about immigrants. And guess what: Ivanka Trump reportedly helped write it.

According to a report from Axios, the president’s eldest daughter had a hand in writing the part of her father’s speech that seemed to forget it was referring to the Trump administration.

“Ivanka was working with [Stephen] Miller in his office in the afternoon on the speech, including the paragraph on ‘paid family leave…women’s health…clean air and clean water,'” a senior administration official told Axios.

This is familiar territory for Ivanka, whose role in the administration has been used to sanitize her father’s image without actually changing a single thing about his positions or policies since the beginning.

Great job, Ivanka!