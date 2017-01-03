A Trump-loving homophobe has been arrested for a Florida gay-bashing attack

Police have arrested a North Carolina man suspected of carrying out a bizarre, homophobic attack on two men in Key West, FL, last month.

Brandon Ray Davis, 30, was taken into custody in Onslow County, NC, where he lives. He is set to be returned to Florida, and will face charges of aggravated battery for what the Miami Herald reports is being considered a hate crime.

Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 40, were biking home in the early morning of Feb. 23 when Davis, riding a scooter, began following and harassing the pair. According to a Facebook post written by Taylor the next morning, Davis not only bombarded the two men with homophobic slurs, but at one point shouted “I bet you faggots voted for that bitch Hillary–well you live in Trump Country now.”

After Seymour threatened to call the police, Davis reportedly shouted, “if you do that, I’ll cut you up.” Later, Davis hit Seymour’s bicycle tire with his scooter, causing Seymour to crash.

According to the warrant for Davis’ arrest, obtained by the Herald, “probable cause exists to believe there was evidence of prejudice in Davis’ attack of Seymour,” since he “used explicit bias language in reference to their sexual orientation.”

Taylor explained in his post that Seymour wasn’t seriously injured in the attack, and “our emotional wounds will heal.”

Davis’ alleged assault comes after a wave of Trump-inspired crimes against the LGBTQ and other marginalized communities. In November, a gay man was attacked in Sarasota, FL, by an assailant who yelled “my new president says we can kill all you faggots now.” That same month, a gay couple in Michigan received an anonymous note at their home, which read “Faggots get out! Trump country!”