This DACA recipient was hauled away by ICE just hours after speaking at an immigrant rights rally

On Wednesday morning, Daniela Vargas was speaking before a crowd of reporters in downtown Jackson, MS, where she talked about her life as an undocumented immigrant in the United States.

By Wednesday afternoon, 22-year-old Vargas was in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency custody—arrested by ICE agents who pulled her car over as she and a friend drove away from the Jackson press conference, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking with the Clarion-Ledger, Vargas’ attorney Abby Peterson said ICE agents told her client, “You know who we are. You know what we’re here for.”

Vargas’ family had originally immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina on a three-month visa, when Daniela was just seven. A beneficiary of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. at a young age, Daniela’s status has currently expired, although the Clarion-Ledger notes that her biannual renewal application is pending.

In mid-February, Vargas’ father and brother were arrested in an ICE raid on their family home. Vargas reportedly barricaded herself in the closet during the arrest, only exiting once the federal agents had left.

“My dad had just given me a kiss and said bye,” she told WAPT. “I was asleep. Then I don’t know how much time later…my dad said, ‘Danny, immigration is here.'”

After the raid, Vargas went into hiding, saying, “I’m terrified. I’m scared to go home.”

Wednesday morning’s press conference, organized in part by the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, was held “to support those targeted in ICE raids around the state,” the group explained in a Facebook post. There, Vargas told the crowd that while her father and brother now face deportation, “I continue to fight this battle as a DREAMer to help contribute to this country, which I feel is very much my country.”

Peterson told the Clarion-Ledger that despite explaining to ICE that her client’s DACA status is in the process of being renewed, Daniela was nevertheless being detained and could be prosecuted without a hearing.

Vargas’ arrest comes amid a harsh crackdown by the Trump administration against undocumented communities. She is at least the third DACA recipient to be detained in recent weeks.

I have reached out to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency’s press office, and will update this story with their response.