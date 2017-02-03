Read the moving testimonies of 101 trans people who wrote to SCOTUS in support of Gavin Grimm

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments later this month in a case, Gloucester County School Board v Grimm, that could set the course of transgender rights for decades to come.

On Thursday, 101 transgender Americans filed statements to the court in support of Gavin Grimm, the Virginia teenager who took his school district to court over his right to access the bathroom that aligns with his gender identity.

The testimonials come from trans people who are lawyers, scientists, educators, doctors, veterans, and more, sharing their stories and the role their gender identity has played in their lives.

“In discussing their abilities to make such positive societal contributions, amici emphasize the essential role that supportive, inclusive environments played, especially in their youth, in helping them thrive and give back to society,” the brief reads. “Conversely, amici’s experiences demonstrate that environments such as those fostered by the Board’s resolution create obstacles for transgender individuals in reaching their full potential, and amici explain why the issue at the heart of this case has broad significance in their lives.”

Here just a few examples.

Some talked about how their gender identity has influenced their work.

Eli Meeker, Teacher, New York:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Dr. Ryan Combs, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Kentucky:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Some testimonies specifically talked about why a supportive school environment matters.

Dr. Abraham J. Lewis, Professor, Illinois:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Luca Maurer, Student Affairs Professional and College Educator, New York:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Others talked about their professional accomplishments and giving back to their communities.

Mr. Adrien Lawyer, Co-Director, Transgender Resource Center, New Mexico:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Rebecca Oppenheimer, PhD, Professor of Astrophysics, New York:

SCOTUS amicus brief

And some talked about the challenges they had faced coming out and what it meant to be able to openly embrace their gender identity.

Mr. Milo Primeaux, Attorney, New York:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

Jacob Reilly, City Planner, Minnesota:

SCOTUS Amicus Brief

For transgender Americans, the case is about much more than just bathroom access: it’s about their right to an education under the same conditions as everyone else, and to exist in public spaces. The outcome of the case feels more important than ever in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision last week to rescind Obama-era guidances instructing school districts to allow trans students access to bathrooms that match their gender identities.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments in the case on March 28.