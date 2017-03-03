The ‘Day Without A Woman’ is causing this entire school district to shut down next week

A North Carolina district has decided to cancel all of its classes next Wednesday.

Why? Because so many of its staffers are expected to take part in the “Day Without Women,” a nationwide day of protest set to take place on International Women’s Day.

As originally reported by the News and Observer, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School district, 75% of whose employees are women, will be closed to students on March 8, with school superintendent Jim Causby designating that day as a teacher work day instead.

According to the News and Observer, the decision was made because principals and other supervisors alerted Causby that they would have next to no staff showing up on account of the nationwide strike. The “Day Without a Woman” movement calls on women and allies to wear red, hold onto their dollars unless they’re supporting a business owned by a woman or minority, and take the day off. A march on Washington is also planned.

In a statement, the school district said:

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools values and supports its female employees. However, the decision to close schools is not an endorsement of the planned demonstration. The decision is made solely to avoid operating school on a day when there are insufficient staff to provide instruction and basic school services.

While the school doesn’t endorse the demonstration, it should be noted that Carrboro—where UNC Chapel Hill is located—is one of the more liberal towns in the purple-ish state.

It’s unclear how many other school districts will follow suit.