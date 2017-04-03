Ever wonder what kind of person buys into President @realDonaldTrump’s paranoid (and false) claims that Islamic extremists are taking over the United States? Well, Phillip Terrell is a pretty good example.

Terrell, a former Louisiana judge, now runs the Rapides Parrish District Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, an apparent hotbed of terrorist activity that is home to about 131,000 people, 63% of whom are white.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), back in 1998, Terrel started a law firm with well-known Louisiana Klansman Greg Aymond, who nine years earlier had been photographed at a speaking engagement with former KKK grand wizard David Duke at an event organized by the Louisiana Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The racist Aymond has since died, but Terrell is fighting on, now focusing his efforts on a more contemporary manifestation of hate in the form of identifying and targeting so-called Muslim Brotherhood networks in the U.S.

In this battle of phantom reality, Terrell has teamed up with disgraced ex-FBI agent and anti-Muslim extremist John Guandolo, who will conduct a free three-day training seminar hosted by the Rapides Parrish DA’s Office called “Understanding the Threat.” The event, one of several tracked by the group Imagine2050, will take place March 7-9, and offers a “history of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States,” insight into the “extensive MB network supporting jihadis’ in the U.S.,” “instruction on doctrinal Sharia,” and “practical uses of this information in the law enforcement and military realms,” among other things.

According to a Louisiana Tactical Police Officers Association promo for the event:

The final day is spent providing students with practical uses of this information in the law enforcement and military realms. Specific investigative techniques will be discussed giving students the ability to identify and pursue jihadis’ in local jurisdictions. Asset recruitment and handling, as well as interviewing techniques will also be covered. Through a number of training scenarios, discussions, and exercises, the students will be broken down into ‘Investigative Teams’ and given the opportunity to investigate known Muslim Brotherhood entities in their areas and present their information to the class. Finally, the class will work through the process of building affidavits, discuss how to educate local city/district attorneys on this threat, and will be given resources to take with them to further their education.

If this is the first you’re hearing of a massive Muslim Brotherhood conspiracy in your hometown, fear not, because freedom fighters like Guandolo have your back.

SPLC has compiled a list of some of Guandolo’s impressive credentials, including the fact that he left the FBI just before he was to be investigated for ethics violations, including having sex with coworkers and confidential informants, and soliciting donations for an anti-terrorist group, among other things.

In 2010, Guandolo claimed that former President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the CIA, John Brennan, secretly had converted to Islam and had aided the Muslim Brotherhood, according to the SPLC. (Read more of his ludicrous claims here.)

The SPLC noted:

Since his departure, Guandolo has devoted himself to a rabid brand of anti-Muslim activism, working closely with some of the most powerful and influential anti-Muslim groups in the U.S., on a flurry of accusations against government officials Guandolo says have ties to terrorist organizations. In his spare time, Guandolo works closely with ACT! for America, the largest grassroots anti-Muslim group in the country. He helped the group build ‘The Thin Blue Line Project,” billed as a “one-stop internet resource for information concerning the perceived threat of Muslim infiltration and terrorism in the country.’

The Thin Blue Line Project has something called the “Radicalization Map Locater,” which doxes hundreds of members of the Muslim Student Association across the country, as well as mosques and other Islamic institutions.

Guandolo also has upcoming seminars to Keep America Safe in Glendale, AZ, and other undisclosed locations. A true patriot “Putting Freedom Back on the Offensive Where it Belongs.”