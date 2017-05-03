Watch Octavia Spencer give Attorney General Jeff Sessions a ‘special pie’ in her ‘SNL’ debut

Saturday Night Live fans didn’t have to wait long for the best payoff of the night in Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer’s debut as host.

In a cold open, Kate McKinnon skewers Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who “had a bad week,” portraying him as a chocolate-eating Forrest Gump who admits to talking to the Russians. You can see where this is going.

Enter Spencer’s character Minny Jackson from the 2011 film The Help, for which Spencer won an Academy Award. “You don’t know me, I’m from a different movie,” Spencer says before handing over one of her “special pies.”

It isn’t every day you see a network comedy show tell the nation’s highest law enforcement official to literally eat shit.

Bon appétit!