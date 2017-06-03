Trump’s new Obama conspiracy theory is looking more insane with each passing second

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who currently has the misfortune of being President Trump’s deputy White House press secretary, spent the weekend trying to explain why the president of the United States woke up on Saturday morning and tweeted insane and unsubstantiated shit about being wire tapped by former President Obama.

In a series of interviews on Sunday and Morning morning, Huckabee Sanders used a lot of “if” statements about the allegations, which seem to be based entirely on aggregated reports from Breitbart News and a conservative talk radio host.

“If this happened, once again, this would be the greatest abuse of power and overreach that’s probably ever occurred in the executive branch,” she told Martha Raddatz on ABC News’ This Week.

When Raddatz pointed out that her hedging and calls for an investigation were stark departures from the president’s tweets, which stated the allegations as fact despite showing no evidence, Huckabee Sanders replied: “I will let the president speak for himself.”

A reminder that the president had this to say about the whole thing:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Come Monday morning, Huckabee Sanders was at it again, this time on TODAY. When Savannah Guthrie asked if the president’s sources were strictly media accounts from sources like Breitbart News, Huckabee Sanders replied that the president “firmly believes” these reports without confirming that there’s actual intelligence to support his claims beyond right-wing media posts.

“Is that the source of this information? Strictly from media reports & not from any other source?” @savannahguthrie asks @SarahHuckabee pic.twitter.com/8JKCVBwzc6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 6, 2017

Seeking a little more clarity, Guthrie asked once again if this was based entirely on media reports. This time, Huckabee Sanders explained that she couldn’t really say because, while she has spent a great deal of time speaking on the president’s behalf about these allegations, she had never actually spoken to him about them.

“Look, I haven’t had the chance to have the conversation directly with the president,” she said, adding that “he may have access to documents that I don’t know about.”

Makes perfect sense!