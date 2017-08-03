go to hell

Donald Trump had the nerve to mention women today

By Jack Mirkinson
AP

Related Videos

jack pic

Jack Mirkinson

Jack Mirkinson is an editor at Fusion. Follow him on Twitter at @jackmirkinson.

By Jack Mirkinson
By Jack Mirkinson

Here are some things Donald Trump said about women on Wednesday.

Here is a thing Donald Trump has said about women in the past:

You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

Here is a thing Donald Trump is reported to have said in the past:

“Women, you have to treat ’em like shit.”

Seems like a good day for a strike, doesn’t it?

Story Tags

Tags