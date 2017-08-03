go to hell
Donald Trump had the nerve to mention women today
AP
Here are some things Donald Trump said about women on Wednesday.
Here is a thing Donald Trump has said about women in the past:
You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
Here is a thing Donald Trump is reported to have said in the past:
“Women, you have to treat ’em like shit.”
Seems like a good day for a strike, doesn’t it?