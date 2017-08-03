On Tuesday evening, the Statue of Liberty—America’s largest female immigrant—went conspicuously dark for a few mysterious hours. It wasn’t until just before midnight that her iconic torch began illuminating New York Harbor once again. The outage was, some speculated, a show of solidarity ahead of the planned “Day Without Women” protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman 🗽 📷: @randybals #StatueOfLiberty pic.twitter.com/D0JG9MmSRj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty…that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) March 8, 2017

Was Lady Liberty actually striking along with the thousands of women who plan to skip work, save their money, and hit the streets to protest for gender equality?

Unfortunately, probably not.

According to National Parks Service public affairs officer Jerry Willis, the mysterious power outage on Liberty island was likely the result of ongoing work to install a backup power generator for the landmark, and that it was “not in any way” a political statement.

#BREAKING—The Statue of Liberty "experienced a temporary, unplanned outage" Tuesday night, National Park Service officer tells us over email pic.twitter.com/4vUnQmYNnv — Fusion (@Fusion) March 8, 2017

“We don’t use the lighting system to back any particular cause,” he told the Washington Post.

Nevertheless, the symbolism of the America’s iconic Lady Liberty stepping out of the spotlight for a bit just as women around the country prepare to do the same is awfully on the nose, don’t you think?