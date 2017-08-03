Scenes from the women’s strikes and rallies taking place all over the world

On Wednesday, women around the world went on strike, wore red, and rallied in support of their fellow females in celebration of International Women’s Day and the “Day Without A Woman.”

Here are some of the inspiring scenes which are taking place across the globe.

Washington, DC

Armando Gallardo

Armando Gallardo

Armando Gallardo

Armando Gallardo

Armando Gallardo

Armando Gallardo

Seattle's @RepJayapal says she stands with women. She's a part of walkout and rally today in DC @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/HcdqxFE0YK — Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) March 8, 2017

New York

Isabelle Niu

Oaxaca, Mexico

My mom just texted me these photos of #InternationalWomensDay from Oaxaca, Mexico. Gender is truly a universal experience. pic.twitter.com/qBtkbUcaUM — paula chesley (@paulachesley) March 8, 2017

London

Dublin

This woman is wearing a sparkly, feathery vagina hat for the #March4Repeal #repealthe8th pic.twitter.com/3q6Iq1vHMU — Laura Silver (@laurafleur) March 8, 2017

Istanbul

Rome

In migliaia al Colosseo. Le matrioske fucsia colorano Roma. Tra poco si parte! pic.twitter.com/KGAV9etvFb — DinamoPress (@DinamoPress) March 8, 2017

Kosovo

Tokyo

Manila

Demonstrations in line with Int'l Women's Day today to culminate here at Mendiola, Manila. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/RFm3adFt5b — Ghio Angelo Ong (@ghio_ong) March 8, 2017

Denver, CO

On international women's day women protest in March at the state capital in Denver pic.twitter.com/EJmiw4zWSy — Mark Boyle (@newsmanmark) March 8, 2017

Florence

arrive in Florence and the first thing we see is a women's day rally 💖 pic.twitter.com/KOTi3EEpd3 — olivia grace (@ogmetz) March 8, 2017

Ankara

Tallahassee, FL

Dakar, Senegal

Grande mobilisation des femmes au Grand Théâtre de Dakar pour célébrer la Journée Internationale de la Femme #WomensDay #Sénégal pic.twitter.com/zvH4QvJSPM — UN Women Africa (@unwomenafrica) March 8, 2017

Nairobi, Kenya

Lima, Peru

San Francisco

Lakshmi Sarah

Lakshmi Sarah

Cara DeFabio

Cara DeFabio

Lakshmi Sarah

Lakshmi Sarah

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Montevideo, Uruguay

Mexico City

Rafael Fernandez

Rafael Fernandez

Rafael Fernandez

Hong Kong