International Women's Day

Scenes from the women’s strikes and rallies taking place all over the world

By Carla Javier
Lakshmi Sarah

Carla Javier

On Wednesday, women around the world went on strike, wore red, and rallied in support of their fellow females in celebration of International Women’s Day and the “Day Without A Woman.”

Here are some of the inspiring scenes which are taking place across the globe.

Washington, DC

Radicals_Rising_trailerArmando Gallardo
Image uploaded from iOS (4)Armando Gallardo
Image uploaded from iOS (5)Armando Gallardo
Image uploaded from iOS (6)Armando Gallardo
Image uploaded from iOS (7)Armando Gallardo
Image uploaded from iOSArmando Gallardo

 

New York

Image uploaded from iOS (1)Isabelle Niu

Oaxaca, Mexico

London

Dublin

Istanbul

Rome

Kosovo

Tokyo

Manila

Denver, CO

Florence

Ankara

Tallahassee, FL

Dakar, Senegal

Nairobi, Kenya

Lima, Peru

San Francisco

Image uploaded from iOS (3)Lakshmi Sarah
Image uploaded from iOS (4)Lakshmi Sarah
SF Gender strikeCara DeFabio
Slack for iOS UploadCara DeFabio
Image uploaded from iOS (8)Lakshmi Sarah
Image uploaded from iOS (9)Lakshmi Sarah

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Montevideo, Uruguay

Mexico City

Image uploaded from iOS (7)Rafael Fernandez
Image uploaded from iOS (5)Rafael Fernandez
Image uploaded from iOS (6)Rafael Fernandez

Hong Kong

 

