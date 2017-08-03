International Women's Day
Scenes from the women’s strikes and rallies taking place all over the world
Lakshmi Sarah
On Wednesday, women around the world went on strike, wore red, and rallied in support of their fellow females in celebration of International Women’s Day and the “Day Without A Woman.”
Here are some of the inspiring scenes which are taking place across the globe.
Washington, DC
Tweet from @RosaLovesDC
New York
Tweet from @womensmarch
Tweet from @womensmarch
Oaxaca, Mexico
London
Tweet from @LJampol
Dublin
Tweet from @Jessie_Og
Tweet from @Chealy_
Istanbul
Tweet from @demishevich
Tweet from @fgeffardAFP
Tweet from @SujinGazette
Rome
Tweet from @LorenaCotza
Kosovo
Tweet from @KGSCenter
Tokyo
Manila
Denver, CO
Florence
Ankara
Tweet from @periscopetv
Tallahassee, FL
Tweet from @allie_meyers
Dakar, Senegal
Nairobi, Kenya
Tweet from @EscapeRoomKenya
Lima, Peru
San Francisco
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Montevideo, Uruguay
Tweet from @_suniac
Mexico City
Hong Kong