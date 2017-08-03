The NYPD just arrested a group of Women’s March organizers outside of a Trump building

As women around the country took to the streets to participate in today’s Day Without a Woman strike, several of the event’s organizers were arrested for civil disobedience by the New York Police Department outside of one of President Donald Trump’s eponymous Manhattan skyscrapers.

We are not sure what precinct we are being taken to at the moment. But we are together, reSisters. #DayWithoutAWoman pic.twitter.com/r10WBikdl8 — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

While the exact circumstances of Women’s March organizers Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez, and Bob Bland’s arrest is unclear, reports on social media suggest the group was detained while attempting to build a human chain around the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle on Wednesday afternoon.

Linda Sarsour was just arrested outside Trump International for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/SOais39G7L — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) March 8, 2017

“The movements we are all a part of have always been lead by those that have the most to lose,” Sarsour told the crowd of protesters before her arrest. “Social justice movements are not convenient. Because if they were convenient, there would be millions of people out in these streets. It has always been a concerned few who have made the most impact and chance in our society. The question is: Do you want to be part of that small concerned few that makes our society better for all people?”

When reached for comment regarding the arrests, an NYPD representative said simply that, “at this time there were 13 women arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, blocking vehicular traffic.”