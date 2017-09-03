The top YA book in the country is a stunning novel inspired by Black Lives Matter

The number one young adult novel in America right now is a book directly inspired by Black Lives Matter.

The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas, debuted at the top of the New York Times Bestseller list this week. The novel—which has been earning rave reviews from critics and readers alike—follows 16-year-old Starr Carter after her best friend, Khalil, dies at the hands of a police officer—despite not being armed. When Khalil’s death makes national headlines, Starr has to reckon with what she knows about his killing.

Thomas tweeted her reaction to the news yesterday:

The Hate U Give has been riding some major buzz over its groundbreaking subject matter. Kirkus has called it “necessary” and “important,” while the Times recommended it as one of its top debuts. Fox 2000 has also bought the film rights for the book, and the Hunger Games’ Amandla Sternberg is expected to star.

But of course, what matters most is how readers respond to the book. We’ll let them speak for themselves:

Woke up at 4. Started reading THE HATE U GIVE. Just finished. Drained. Must. Read. pic.twitter.com/h0rJLbcwmM — Teri Lesesne (@ProfessorNana) March 9, 2017

"If bravery is a medical condition, everybody's misdiagnosed me." Via @acthomasbooks AMAZING new book THE HATE U GIVE. — Alina Borger (@AliBG) March 9, 2017

Reading @acthomasbooks 's masterpiece right now through a haze of tears. I love it. Everyone needs to read THE HATE U GIVE immediately. https://t.co/TewAC1OTxR — Marie Lu (@Marie_Lu) February 27, 2017

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas is the FUTURE of young adult literature. Guys I loved it so much… https://t.co/bwlhKLIFFY — alf🌻 (@Alliyah_R) February 27, 2017

Oh, there’s a Serbian edition of the book too.

i love the Serbian edition of "The Hate U Give" by @acthomasbooks. can't wait to read this book! pic.twitter.com/qR2jM9n1JX — sara 🌙 (@ohlightwood) March 9, 2017

And if you’re wondering how Thomas is doing: