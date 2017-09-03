Paul Ryan tried to sell the GOP plan to replace Obamacare—and instantly became a meme

The political world ground to a standstill on Thursday to watch House Speaker Paul Ryan roll up his sleeves and use a Powerpoint in an attempt to sell his party’s downright awful plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, which included a bit where he fundamentally misrepresented how health insurance works.

He also made the rookie mistake of standing in front of an imminently meme-able screen, which Twitter users (bless them) were only too happy to clown on.

Here are just a few of the best dunks on Ryan:

Caught the tail end of @SpeakerRyan’s powerpoint presentation, and I have to say, I’m a little concerned. pic.twitter.com/vScaYT2LOs — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 9, 2017

tfw you’re giving a presentation in class and u brought the wrong powerpoint <<<< pic.twitter.com/um3UR3f0Oj — ㅤ (@InternetHippo) March 9, 2017

Paul Ryan's healthcare TED Talk really went off the rails. pic.twitter.com/h3yn4T8Zco — 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 9, 2017

"it would be very meta of me to place one of my old Paul Ryan memes inside this new Paul Ryan meme" -me, ten minutes ago pic.twitter.com/BFuHjGsGTo — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 9, 2017

I left a meeting to make this pic.twitter.com/mcS7cnAySy — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 9, 2017

That oughta do it, Paul.