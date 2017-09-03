meme'd

Paul Ryan tried to sell the GOP plan to replace Obamacare—and instantly became a meme

The political world ground to a standstill on Thursday to watch House Speaker Paul Ryan roll up his sleeves and use a Powerpoint in an attempt to sell his party’s downright awful plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, which included a bit where he fundamentally misrepresented how health insurance works.

He also made the rookie mistake of standing in front of an imminently meme-able screen, which Twitter users (bless them) were only too happy to clown on.

Here are just a few of the best dunks on Ryan:

That oughta do it, Paul.

