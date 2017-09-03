Super excited 16-year-olds in California can now pre-register to vote online

In a move to get more young people to vote, 16 year olds in California can pre-register to vote online.

The pre-registration does not change the voting age, which is still 1,8 but the hope is this new option will facilitate and encourage more young people to vote. The California state website is available in nine different languages.

“Online pre-registration will help more young people vote as soon as they are eligible. Whether they’re at school or at home or hanging out with friends, young Californians can pre-register to vote in just minutes in their smartphone, tablet or laptop,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement.

Young voters between the ages of 18 through 24 have consistently voted at lower rates than all other age groups since 1964, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new website will allow anyone that is at least 16-years-old to register to vote as long as they have California driver license or state ID. Those that don’t have a state issued ID will need to complete the pre-registration through the mail.

California is the most populous state to allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

There are currently 11 states that allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.