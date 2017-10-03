Poor Sean Spicer. When he’s not busy sending inadvertent SOS messages to the entire White House press corps, he’s accidentally exposing his boss as a massive (albeit entirely unsurprising) hypocrite.

You see, after blasting the Obama administration for “phony” economic growth in years past, President Trump was all too eager to take credit for Friday’s better-than-expected news that the United States added 235,000 jobs last month. But don’t worry. This time it’s legit. As Spicer—directly quoting the president—explained in the White House press briefing, the jobs report “may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now”

President Trump on the job report, per Sean Spicer: “They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.” https://t.co/8HYuY2A7tJ — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2017

And then everyone laughed and laughed. Why? Because, other than run screaming from the room, what else could the possibly do?

Everything is fine.