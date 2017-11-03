Trump’s revised Muslim ban just got handed its first blow in court

President Donald Trump’s revised executive order banning travelers from six Muslim-majority countries hasn’t even gone into effect yet and already it’s been slapped with a temporary restraining order in one case.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison, WI, blocked enforcement of Trump’s new order, slated to take effect on Wednesday, in a specific case involving a Syrian man trying to bring to the U.S. his wife and 3-year-old child from the war-torn city of Aleppo.

Last year, the U.S. granted asylum to the Sunni Muslim man, whose identity is being protected, after finding his life was in grave danger in Syria by two rival warring factions, Reuters reported. He had been living in the U.S. since fleeing Syria in 2014.

Last February he filed a lawsuit against Trump’s first Muslim ban order, saying it blocked his family’s visa application process already underway. He filed a new complaint Friday afternoon, alleging Trump’s new Muslim ban—signed last Monday—violates his rights to freedom of religion and due process, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP:

After the Trump ban was blocked the first time, the approval process restarted for the Syrian family and they’re now preparing to travel to Jordan for visa interviews at the U.S. embassy, the last step before U.S. customs officials decide whether to issue them visas.

Conley’s ruling, according to Politico, stated:

The court concludes that plaintiff has presented some likelihood of success on the merits and that he is at great risk of suffering irreparable harm if a temporary restraining order is denied. The court appreciates that there may be important differences between the original executive order, and the revised executive order. … As the order applies to the plaintiff here, however, the court finds his claims have at least some chance of prevailing for the reasons articulated by other courts. Moreover, given the daily threat to the lives to plaintiff’s wife and child remaining in Aleppo, Syria, the court further finds a significant risk of irreparable harm.

The case is one of at least five court battles expected in coming days over Trump’s revised executive order. Those lawsuits include one in Maryland on behalf of refugee aid groups, one brought by the state of Hawaii, and a request by the states of Washington and Minnesota for a judge in Seattle to transfer a previous injunction on Trump’s first Muslim ban to his latest version. Lawyers in Washington state on Friday also filed for a restraining order on the new travel ban.

According to NPR, the plaintiff in the Wisconsin case said he fled Aleppo “after being imprisoned and tortured separately by forces aligned with President Bashar Assad and anti-government rebels.” His lawsuit points to a December 2015 statement by then-presidential candidate Trump that called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

If you’re keeping score at home on Muslim Ban 2.0, that’s Courts 1 – Team Trump 0.